Shares in Pearson shed 3 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller, as the publishing group reports full-year 2011 results only fractionally ahead of expectations and says the trading environment is likely to remain challenging in 2012.

The owner of the world's biggest education technology business, the Financial Times and Penguin books, reports adjusted earnings per share up 12 percent to 86.5 pence, beating guidance of 85.25 pence that the company raised in January.

"FY 11 EPS is fractionally ahead of expectations, albeit there is low scope for surprise given the recent update. The P&L tax charge is conspicuously low, 22.4 percent, and appears to be the main source of the 'beat'," Panmure Gordon says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating and 1,150 pence price target on Pearson.

The broker points out that Pearson's full-year group organic top-line growth was 1 percent, towards the bottom end of the FTSE 250 Media sector, and overall Pearson sticks with its 'challenging' view on external markets.

"In this context, we see little scope for meaningful EPS upgrades from core ops even allowing for the higher base. That said, PSON has very low gearing and we expect PSON to remain acquisitive. Bolt-ons could continue to drive EPS momentum," Panmure adds.

