UBS strategists recommend an 'overweight' position on implied volatility as well as on energy commodities, particularly oil, as a way of protecting against the prospect of downside moves in risky assets in the short term.

Both volatility and oil "serve as hedges against near-term tactical risks - including a deterioration in sovereign or geopolitical risks," UBS strategists write in a note.

They recommend 'underweight' positions in both nominal and real government bonds, and favour an 'overweight' stance in most risk assets including global equities, with a preference for U.S. and global emerging markets stocks.

"Several candidates may replace Greece as the next item on the 'wall of worry', among them rising bond yields, French elections, or Chinese hard-landing jitters. But our sense is that oil prices will become the next risk item for market participants," they write in a note.

The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main barometer of anxiety, and known as the VSTOXX index, is up 11 percent on Monday after hitting a 7-month low late last week, while Brent crude futures dip below $124 a barrel, taking a breather after a 23 percent surge since mid-December.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net