China's consumer boom has further to run, reckons Credit Suisse, and some big-name European brands - from cars to watches - are well-placed to benefit.

The bank's strategists note that China's consumer sector accounts for just 36 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) - half as much as in the United States - and that according to official plans this is set to rise to 39 percent by 2015.

Credit Suisse recommends playing the China growth story via Britain's Reckitt Benckiser, which has brands spanning from toilet cleaner to pain killers, German carmaker BMW, and Swiss watch specialist Swatch . All look cheap on its proprietary HOLT valuation and have free cash flow yields above 5 percent.

Strong cash flow yields and China exposure are also offered by Adidas , Diageo and BAT, Credit Suisse notes.

However it cautions against exposure to China via the mining sector, on which it is 'underweight'.

