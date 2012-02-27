The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.3 percent in midday trade, outperforming the broader market, with the FTSE 100 down 0.9 percent and the midcaps 0.7 percent weaker.

Styles & Wood climbs 1 percent after the provider of property support services wins a two-year framework agreement with Shropshire Council for the supply and installation of solar photovoltaic (PV) panels.

Aureus Mining advances 1.1 percent after the company unveils drilling and trench results from Leopard Rock in Liberia, which Shore Capital says are good, prompting the broker to repeat its "buy" rating on the stock.

