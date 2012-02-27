Shares in Associated British Foods (ABF) shed 2 percent, underperforming a 0.9 percent lower FTSE 100 index, following a slightly mixed pre-close season trading update from the food ingredients to Primark high street clothing retail group.

Investec Securites says overall ABF's first-half update reads as neutral for consensus, although below the headline level are the usual moving parts, with Sugars even stronger and Grocery weaker relative to the broker's forecasts.

Investec says Primark looks to be in line with its expectations at the profit level, although second-quarter like-for-like sales look to have slowed slightly relative to the first-quarter.

The broker says it will be revising its full-year 2012 forecasts for ABF up and down at the Divisional level, upgrading its Sugars EBIT and downgrading its Grocery EBIT, which leaves its group EBIT forecast more or less neutral at a touch below consensus.

However, Investec says it is conceivable that the market will see modest downgrades for ABF after the update.

"Given the strong performance of the shares into the event, we see some vulnerability in early trading  and continue to urge a degree of caution given our below-market view of FY13E Sugars profits," Investec says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating and 1,200 pence price target on ABF shares.

