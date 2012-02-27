The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent lower, in line with similar falls by the FTSE 100 index, also down 0.3 percent, while the FTSE 2500 index loses 0.5 percent.

Zetar sheds 5.1 percent as the confectionery and natural snacks firm cautions, in a trading statement, that it has experienced further pressure orders and therefore Easter 2012 sales are now forecast to be lower than the position revealed in its January update, although the outlook for the 2012 financial year remains in line with current market expectations.

Yell Group gains 2.7 percent as the debt-laden directory publisher successfully concludes a debt purchase programme, which has delivered pretax profit and reduction in net debt of 254.2 million pounds, and will see its net interest costs reduced by around 20 million pounds per annum.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net