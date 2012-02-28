European stock index futures point to a higher open on expectations a large number of banks will take up the European Central Bank's cheap three-year loans which should help ease pressure on their balance sheets.
Futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.3-0.5 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
BAYER AG FINAL
GKN PLC PRELIM
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL PLC FINAL
UBM PLC PRELIM
CASINO GUICHARD SA FINAL
FOMENTO DE CONST Y CONTRATAS SA Q4
RED ELECTRICA CORPORACION SA FINAL
SEADRILL LTD Q4
ACERINOX SA Q4
GRIFOLS SA Q4
LUXOTTICA GROUP SPA FINAL
TELEPERFORMANCE SA Q4
CIMPOR CIMENTOS DE PORTUGAL SGPS Q4
PERSIMMON PLC FINAL
SERCO GROUP PLC PRELIM
BOUYGUES SA Q4
CRH PLC Q4
AER LINGUS Q4
TOMTOM Q4
WHITBREAD TRADING UPDATE
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q2 2012 Autozone Inc
Q4 Ecolab Inc
Q4 FirstEnergy Corp
Q4 First Solar Inc
Q4 Office Depot Inc
Q4 Progressive Corp
Q4 Rowan Companies Inc
Q4 Sempra Energy
Q4 Integrys Energy Group Inc
Q4 Tenet Healthcare Corp
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0000 DE CPI prelim Feb
0000 DE HICP prelim Feb
0700 DE GfK index Mar
1000 EZ Bus climate Feb
1000 EZ Econ sent't Feb
1000 EZ Ind sentim't Feb
1000 EZ Serv sentim't Feb
1000 EZ Cons sent't Feb
1100 GB CBI dist trad Feb
1245 US ICSC chain w/e
1330 US Durable goods Jan
1330 US New orders XT Jan
1400 US C/Shiller Dec
1500 US Cons conf'ce Feb
