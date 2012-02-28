Shares in Q-Cells are indicated to open 11.3 percent higher, according to pre-market data, after creditors agree to give the solar cell maker more time to repay some of its liabilities.

"The deferment of payment to bondholders gives Q-Cells some room to breathe for now," a local trader says.

Q-Cells' stock has lost about 90 percent of its value over the past year as the group struggles with losses and mounting debt.

To see a statement, please click

Reuters messaging rm://daniela.pegna.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net