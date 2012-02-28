FTSE Eurofirst 300 has outperformed benchmark 10-year German bunds by 7 percent since the start of the year. That could prompt some portfolio rebalancing at month-end, especially from pension funds which may find that equities' weightings in their portfolio are now too high thanks to the price rises.

"We have a lot of clients who will have systematic rebalancing programmes ... so they rebalance and keep a strategic benchmark to make sure they wouldn't drift too far from it," Craig Brown, head of global consultant relations at Legal and General, says.

"Once the market goes up by 10 percent, they would probably rebalance ... (But) there wouldn't necessarily be everyone doing the same thing and hitting the trigger at the same time."

At the end of January, the FTSE Eurofirst 300 lost 2 percent in as many days, before rebounding sharply higher.

"Where people are long equities - UK, the Netherlands, Scandinavia - they make think that equities have had a nice rally and they have the opportunity to take some profits and reinvest in safe haven bonds," Neil Dwane, chief investment officer for Europe at Allianz Global Investors, says.

However he adds that any negative impact on equity markets is unlikely to last much beyond month-end.

"After years of underperformance, equities look better than bonds. If pension funds promise 7 percent return ... then how are you going to get it? You can't make much money in bonds from here," he says.

