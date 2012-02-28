Shares in Whitbread shed 2.8 percent, the second-biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index up 0.1 percent, as the hotels and leisure group issues a mixed trading update, highlighting a slowing in fourth-quarter sales growth, with Oriel Securities expecting to reduces its estimates.

Britain's biggest hotel operator Whitbread says it expects to meet full-year profit forecasts while flagging a quarterly fall of 0.9 percent in like-for-like sales at Premier Inn, after a 2.6 percent rise in the third quarter.

Whitbread says like-for-like sales at its Costa Coffee chain, however, were up 6.2 percent compared with growth of 3.8 percent in the previous quarter.

Oriel points out that room yields at Premier Inn increased by 2.2 percent for the year, but while the business has outperformed the competition the hotel market has clearly deteriorated in recent months.

"Our forecast of 340 million pounds pre tax for 2012/13 assumes room yield growth of 2 percent, which could be ambitious. It is more realistic to look for flat yield growth, which would indicate pre-tax profits of around 330 million pounds", says Oriel in a note, repeating its "hold" stance on Whitbread..

To see more on Whitbread's statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net