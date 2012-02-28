The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index triggers a bullish technical signal known as a 'golden cross', as its 50-day moving average crosses above its 200-day average. The move, following a similar bullish signal on Germany's DAX last week, confirms a shift in mid-term momentum and usually means gains in the index six months down the road.

"The golden cross is used as a 'buy' trigger by a lot of automatic trading programmes out there," a Paris-based trader says.

"This upside trend is surprisingly powerful, it reminds me of the rally we had when the United States unveiled their first quantitative programme. The trend is your friend."

The Euro STOXX 50 index has gained about 16 percent since mid-December, a rally fuelled by the European Central Bank's cheap liquidity injection late last year.

