Shares in PSA Peugeot Citroen surge 7.5 percent in brisk volumes, making them the top gainers on France's CAC 40 index, after sources say General Motors Co is in advanced discussions to buy a small stake in the French automaker.

"We still struggle to see the benefits of an Opel/PSA alliance given that both companies face the same problem -falling prices and falling volumes- while lack of scale is unlikely behind the poor earnings performance," Credit Suisse analysts write in a note.

"This is not the type of solution we need to see in the European mass market where capacity has to leave -combining PSA and Opel might deliver more bargaining power versus governments but will not yield the operational turn-around both companies require."

