Provident Financial's shares rise to their highest level in 11 years and are among the top gainers on Britain's FTSE 250 mid-cap index after the subprime lender reports a 12 percent rise in annual profits that beats market forecasts.

Investec raises its price target on the stock to 1,130 pence from 1,080 pence, and keeps a "buy" rating on the stock.

"FY11 (2011 full year) results were strong, with a slight miss on revenues compensated for by better impairments, leading to a beat on earnings per share and pre-tax profit," Investec says in a research note.

Provident Financial shares are up 5.1 percent at 1,130 pence in mid-morning trade, having earlier reached an intra-day peak of 1,142 pence.

