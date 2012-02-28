Shares in Cranware rise 14.5 percent, the top gainer on the London Stock Exchange, after the software solutions firm for the U.S. healthcare market reports first-half results and a $7.5 million dollar contract win, prompting Numis to raise its rating on the company to "buy" from "hold".

"Craneware's H1 results are in line with its previous trading update, but more importantly a large contract win with significant initial revenue leaves H2 looking much less exposed and we expect only a very modest downgrade (around 5-10 percent) to our FY12/13 profit forecasts," Numis says in a note.

"This increased certainty will, we think, be taken well by the market given the potential for a much worse outcome," it says.

The broker has a target price of 400 pence on Cranware and says: "The increasing importance of initial revenue in forecasts will continue to depress Craneware's rating, but this is a fundamentally good quality business and we return to a positive recommendation."

To see a statement, please click &

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net