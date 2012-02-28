Shares in British housebuilder Persimmon leap 13.6 percent, topping the FTSE 250 leader board, as the firm unveils plans to return 1.9 billion pounds of surplus cash to shareholders as it posts a slightly stronger than expected jump in full-year profit.

Persimmon heads strength in the mid cap heavyweight housebuilding sector, which helps the FTSE 250 index outperform with a 0.6 percent advance with other husebuilders also in demand led by Taylor Wimpey ahead 5.2 percent, while Bellway, Barratt Developments, and Berkeley Group all gain over 3 percent.

Persimmon says it will return the cash, equivalent to 620 pence per share, through dividends over nine-and-a-half years, starting in 2013, and remain largely debt-free throughout the period.

"The decision to pay out 620 pence of surplus capital and cash flow is a game-changer. It shows a far more disciplined approach to the cycle and means that Persimmon will not be drawn back into a destructive volume spiral," Peel Hunt says in a note, placing its recommendation for Persimmon under review. .

"Equity valuation today is tougher as the ultimate scale of business and balance sheet through this process is still unclear. However, we do see grounds to be more positive on the stock," the broker adds.

Panmure Gordon also places its rating and price target for Persimmon under review, noting that the firm's results are in line with its expectations and current trading appears to be robust.

The broker says, however, that perhaps the most significant announcement is the news of a strategic review which will see 1.9 billion pounds returned to shareholders over the next nine and a half years.

Britain's largest housebuilder by market value reports a 55 percent rise in underlying pretax profit to 148.1 million pounds, beating a consensus forecast of 142 million pounds based on a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 14 analysts.

