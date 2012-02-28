Shares in Britain's translation software firm SDL gain 4.2 percent, among the top gainers on the FTSE 250 after the firm posts higher full-year profits, prompting Panmure Gordon to raise its rating to "buy" from "hold" and lift its target price to 713 pence from 699 pence.

"Twelve months after we belly-ached that (executive chairman) Mark Lancaster was putting himself out to pasture the operational results are strong and the 'vision thing' is even better," Panmure Gordon says.

"The shares are trading on a P/E of 16.1 times, EV/EBITDA 9.3 times. This is not expensive for a horizontal software business," the broker says

To see SDL's statement, please click

