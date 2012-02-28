U.S. investors are more upbeat on European equities than Europeans themselves, Deutsche Bank's fund flows data shows.

"Funds domiciled in Europe have seen outflows from Western European equity of 0.8 percent year-to-date while U.S.-domiciled funds (invested in European equities) have received inflows of 7.1 percent year-to-date," Deutsche Bank notes, though it adds that the second group of funds is small.

Britain - which is favoured by some investors for its independent monetary and fiscal policy, as well as high exposure to global growth through mining and energy stocks - posted a third week of inflows, the fund data shows.

Emerging market equities also remained popular, which Deutsche Bank reckons is a positive for the share price of Aberdeen Asset Management and Ashmore.

