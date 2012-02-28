Shares in Microelectronics top the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index in robust trading volume after the group's mobile joint venture with Ericsson, ST-Ericsson, wins a contract from handset maker Samsung.

Under the deal, announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Samsung will use ST-Ericsson's NovaThor platform for its GALAXY S Advance smartphone.

"Good news for ST-Ericsson given that the company increase its presence in Samsung's product line," a trader says.

STM's stock rises 4 percent, having already traded nearly half of its 90-day daily average, albeit after falling more than 6 percent in the previous 5 sessions.

