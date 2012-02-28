The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.1 percent by midday, tracking similar gains by the blue chips, also up 0.1 percent, while the mid caps are up 0.5 percent.

Promethean World adds 9.9 percent as the interactive whiteboard maker posts above-forecast full-year 2011 pretax profit (PBT), prompting Investec Securities to raise its target price (TP) for the stock to 72 pence, up from 65 pence.

"With strategic investment continuing in the business, we move FY12E PBT down 10 percent but raise our TP ... to reflect what we see as a bottoming of numbers," Investec says in a note, repeating its "buy" rating on the stock.

SDL gains 5.2 percent after the translation software firm posts higher full-year profits, prompting Panmure Gordon to raise its rating to "buy" from "hold" and lift its target price to 713 pence from 699 pence.

"Twelve months after we belly-ached that (executive chairman) Mark Lancaster was putting himself out to pasture the operational results are strong and the 'vision thing' is even better," Panmure Gordon says.

