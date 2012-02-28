Shares in Wilmington Group add 4.7 percent as the professional information and training group says its half-year trading was in-line with management expectations, with group revenues up 5 percent and EBDITA unchanged on the prior year, and that the outlook for the full-year remains unchanged.

Collins Stewart says Wilmington's interims are "robust", with normalised pre-tax profits (after share option charges) of 5.0 million pounds beating its 4.7 million pounds forecast.

The broker keeps its full-year forecasts unchanged, with 2012 normalised pretax profit seen at 12.4 million pounds, representing flat EPS which masks heavy investment in new product numbers, which look well under-pinned by the first-half performance.

"The shares are trading on a significant discount to the UK Professional Publishing sector peer group, on a calendarised 2012 PER of 7.6 times, 6.3 times EV/Ebitda and a dividend yield of 8.2 percent. We see material upside," Collins Stewart says, repeating its "buy" rating and 155 pence target price on the stock.

