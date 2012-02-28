Portugal's main stock index rises 0.9 percent, hitting a session high and outpacing the other euro zone equity indexes around midday, after reassuring comments from Finance Minister Vitor Gaspar.

Gaspar says the country has passed the third review of its 78-billion-euro ($105 billion) bailout programme by the European Union and IMF, and that the government is not seeking additional rescue funds.

Despite Tuesday's rally, the PSI 20 -home of firms such as Galp Energia , Portugal Telecom and Banco Espirito Santo - is up a timid 1.4 percent so far in 2012, falling behind a 8.9 percent rise in the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index.

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net