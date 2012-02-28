The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.3 percent higher, while the FTSE 100 index adds 0.2 percent, and the FTSE 250 index gains 0.5 percent.

Wilmington Group adds 3.8 percent as the professional information and training group says its half-year trading was in-line with management expectations, with group revenues up 5 percent and EBDITA unchanged on the prior year, and that the outlook for the full-year remains unchanged.

Collins Stewart says Wilmington's interims are "robust", and the broker repeats its "buy" rating and 155 pence target price on the stock.

Worldspreads Group drops 14 percent as the spread betting firm says it expects to report a loss for the full financial year as a combination of benign market conditions and low volatility in certain key markets has significantly impacted revenues.

The group also announces the resignation of its chief financial officer, Niall O'Kelly after eight years' service to the group.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net