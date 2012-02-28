Shares in Serco shed 3 percent, the second-biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index down 0.2 percent, as analysts downgrade estimates for the outsourcing firm following its full-year results.

Panmure Gordon reduces its EPS estimates for Serco by 3 percent for 2012 and by 4 percent for 2012 driven by a lower recovery rate in organic growth versus its initial expectations, with higher interest costs already captured in its forecasts.

"While this is disappointing, we believe the guidance given is conservative with upside risk to this if the environment continues to improve in some end markets," the broker adds in a note, maintaining its "buy" rating and 600 pence target price on Serco.

Investec Securities also reduces its 2012 and 2013 forecasts for Serco, to reflect significantly higher interest charges than it had expected, although it still expects underlying trading to pick up in the second half of this year and into next year.

The broker retains its "buy" rating on Serco, to reflect medium term prospects, but lowers its target price to 620 pence from 650 pence.

Traders also point out that Serco's shares have had a strong run ahead of the numbers, having jumped over 4 percent since Feb. 22, propelled by strong post-results gains in peer Capita

Capita shares remain in demand, up 1.9 percent.

