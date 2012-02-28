Shares in Bowleven climb 8 percent to touch a six month high on rumours that another party in addition to Dragon Oil, which said earlier in February it is considering making an offer for the company, could be interested in approaching the Cameroon-focused oil explorer.

Westhouse Securities analyst Andrew Matharu believes it's likely that other companies are weighing up approaches for Bowleven.

"I think it's wide open. I think there's a lot of potential," he says, noting that under British takeover rules Dragon has until mid-March to make an offer for Bowleven, presenting other potential bidders with a deadline.

"What that has done is, in terms of a marker in the sand, it's enabled other companies to get their slide rules out and to consider an offer for the company as well."

Matharu also notes the strong interest being shown in another British explorer, Cove Energy, which has put itself up for sale and received two offers.

"We've seen Cove has been well bid in the market and the fact still remains that at the moment given where valuations are, it is cheaper to buy reserves on the stock market than it is to try and drill for them.

I think that any company that has got proven reserves on AIM in proven basin plays, that does not have the capital, or access to the capital, to finance the development of those reserves in a capital efficient manner are vulnerable to cash rich companies looking to build their reserve base."

Bowleven declined to comment on the rumours.

Reuters messaging rm://sarah.young.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net