Shares in Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset SpA fall more than 3 percent to a one-month low as brokers cut their earnings estimates and anticipate a sharp dividend cut.

"A downward revision of the consensus is under way and this will hurt the stock," an analyst says.

Merrill Lynch expects Mediaset to cut its 2011 dividend to 0.11 euros per share from 0.35 euros a year earlier, while Cheuvreux and Centrobanca predict a dividend cut to 0.10 euros.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus estimate points to a 2011 dividend of 0.20 euros per share. Mediaset realeases results on March 20.

Reuters messaging rm://claudia.cristoferi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://danilo.masoni.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net