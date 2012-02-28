European shares remain lower after the start of trading on Wall Street, with sentiment dented by weaker-than-expected U.S. durable goods and house prices data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares is down 0.3 percent at 1,070.46 points.

Euro zone banks fall 1 percent, ahead of the European Central Bank's (ECB) injection of Wednesday of cheap cash that will help banks manage their balance sheets. The index is up 12 percent in 2012.

In early trading on Wall Street, the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are flat, while the Nasdaq Composite is up 0.1 percent.

