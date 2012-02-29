European stock index futures point to a higher open as investors bet a large number of banks will take up the European Central Bank's three-year cheap loans offering to help improve liquidity in the financial system.
At 0718 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.3 to 0.4 percent.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
HOCHTIEF AG FINAL
SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG FINAL
KONINKLIJKE DSM NV Q4
CARILLION PLC PRELIM
ENDESA SA Q4
REPSOL YPF SA Q4
ERSTE GROUP BANK AG PRELIM
EDP RENOVAVEIS SA Q4
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC FINAL
EBRO FOODS SA Q4
KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV FINAL
SACYR VALLEHERMOSO SA Q4
HENDERSON GROUP PLC FINAL
ITV PLC FINAL
TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC PRELIM
WEIR GROUP PLC PRELIM
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERV Q4
VERBUND AG Q4
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 Centerpoint Energy Inc
Q2 2012 Costco Wholesale Corp.
Q4 Edison International
Q4 ITT Corp
Q4 Staples Inc
MAJOR ECONOMIC DATA:
001 GB GfK survey
0700 DE Import prices
0745 FR Cons spending
0855 DE Unemployment
0930 GB Consumer Credit
0930 GB Mortgage Lending
0930 GB Money Supply
1000 EZ HICP final
1000 EZ Infl
1020 EZ ECB 3-year LTRO
1330 US GDP
1445 US Chicago PMI
