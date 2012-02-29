European stock index futures point to a higher open as investors bet a large number of banks will take up the European Central Bank's three-year cheap loans offering to help improve liquidity in the financial system.

At 0718 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC are up 0.3 to 0.4 percent.

MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

HOCHTIEF AG FINAL

SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG FINAL

KONINKLIJKE DSM NV Q4

CARILLION PLC PRELIM

ENDESA SA Q4

REPSOL YPF SA Q4

ERSTE GROUP BANK AG PRELIM

EDP RENOVAVEIS SA Q4

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC FINAL

EBRO FOODS SA Q4

KONINKLIJKE VOPAK NV FINAL

SACYR VALLEHERMOSO SA Q4

HENDERSON GROUP PLC FINAL

ITV PLC FINAL

TAYLOR WIMPEY PLC PRELIM

WEIR GROUP PLC PRELIM

ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERV Q4

VERBUND AG Q4

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q4 Centerpoint Energy Inc

Q2 2012 Costco Wholesale Corp.

Q4 Edison International

Q4 ITT Corp

Q4 Staples Inc

MAJOR ECONOMIC DATA:

001 GB GfK survey

0700 DE Import prices

0745 FR Cons spending

0855 DE Unemployment

0930 GB Consumer Credit

0930 GB Mortgage Lending

0930 GB Money Supply

1000 EZ HICP final

1000 EZ Infl

1020 EZ ECB 3-year LTRO

1330 US GDP

1445 US Chicago PMI

