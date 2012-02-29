All eyes are on the take-up of ECB's long term funds, and Citi reckons risk appetite will get a boost if banks snap up more than 650 billion euros ($873 billion).

In recent history, the second LTRO is most similar to the announcement of the U.S. Federal Reserve's second round of quantitative easing in November 2010 as it is well-expected, represents a repeated policy action and will have impact global markets, Citi's research shows.

On that occasion, the amount was slightly higher than expected, but "following an initial positive response in risky assets ... the impact of the QE all but disappeared in the days and weeks following the event", Citi notes.

The S&P 500 outperformed the FTSE Eurofirst 300 by nearly 10 percent in the month following the Fed's announcement, but the gap was narrowed the following month.

