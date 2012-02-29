Shares in Ipsen fall as much as 8 percent after the French drug company predicts shrinking margins and sliding primary drug sales in 2012.

"This (15 percent margin) target takes into account a drop in profitability from primary care in France, mainly linked to forced price cuts and an end to reimbursements for their Tanakan drug (from March 1)," Gilbert Dupont analysts write in a note.

"The impact of this fall on the adjusted recurring operating margin in 2012 is estimated at around 300 to 400 basis points," they add.

The stock has slipped 15 percent since the start of the year to 20 euros, valuing the company at just under 1.7 billion euros ($2.28 billion). Ipsen is currently the biggest loser on France's SBF120 index.

