Shares in airlines group IAG advance 3.3 percent, the second-biggest FTSE 100 gainer, with the overall index flat, as the owner of British Airways reports a strong rise in full-year profit, helped by higher than expected cost savings from the BA-Iberia merger.

IAG, Europe's fourth-biggest airline group by market value, posts a 2011 operating profit of 485 million euros ($651.04 million), up from 225 million euros last year, as revenues rose 10.4 percent to 16.3 billion euros.

"Despite numerous challenges, early underlying trends are encouraging. Revenues per passenger are up, whilst non-fuel related costs are down. Exposure to a recovering U.S. economy is considerable, whilst outdated work practices at Iberia are being addressed," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers.

"On the downside, fuel costs continue to take their toll, denting expected performance in the first half of 2012, while management clearly has an axe to grind with the UK government's raising Air Passenger Duty tax," Bowman adds.

The analyst says that while risks for investors remain high, nonetheless, IAG and its airline rivals have become accustomed to battling various headwinds.

"For now, given ongoing cost savings and the extension of the group's reach into Latin America and other geographical growth arenas, analysts are focusing on the positives, with market consensus opinion currently denoting a buy," Bowman says.

