Shares in Luxottica rise 2.8 percent to their highest level since August 2007 as the group flags good prospects for this year, with double-digit sales growth in the first two months, as it posts fourth-quarter results.

"Although one robin does not make a spring, we think Luxottica is demonstrating that its is no longer an early cycle stock as in 2007 and is much better positioned to face a downturn," Citigroup says in a note.

According to a Milan-based trader the start of the year has been very strong. "The 2012 outlook is encouraging," the trader says.

The maker of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses increased its 2011 cash dividend in line with expectations after growth in the U.S. and Latin American markets helped fourth-quarter profits rise by a third.

Luxottica's shares, which have gained around 20 percent since the start of the year, were among the most heavily traded stocks in Europe on Wednesday, having traded nearly 60 percent of their 90-day volume average by 0900GMT.

