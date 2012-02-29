Shares in Essar Energy shed 6.4 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, as Credit Suisse downgrades its recommendation for the Indian refiner to "neutral" from "outperform" on short-term financing concerns.

"Essar still offers a strong growth and long-term cash generation profile, but we need more clarity on near-term financing and progress on negotiations with the state government and lenders," Credit Suisse says in note.

Credit Suisse updates its valuation model fror Essar to include the large sales tax repayment of around $1.2 billion in 2012, and the removal of future deferred sales tax benefits, and valuation support from three power projects -- Salaya II, Salaya III and Navabharat I -- that have been delayed indefinitely.

Essar shares, which have been very volatile this week after the firm saw its core 2011 earnings miss expectations on Monday, is one of the companies in danger of losing its FTSE 100 status when the quarterly indexes reshuffle happens next week.

Reuters messaging rm://david.brett.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net