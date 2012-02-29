Shares in Germany's No.2 utility, RWE, rise 2.2 percent to the top of Frankfurt's large-cap index, and outperforming a 0.8 percent firmer STOXX Europe 600 Utilities index, after Exane BNP Paribas upgrades the company to "outperform" from "neutral".

"We consider the group's 2013 guidance at current scope to be conservative," it says in a note.

RWE expects 2013 net profit of about 2.5 billion euros -- but top analysts have markedly revised upwards their estimates in recent weeks.

