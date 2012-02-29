The FTSE Small Cap index rises 0.2 percent in early deals, outperforming a flat FTSE 100 index and a 0.3 percent drop by the FTSE 250 index.

British online gaming firm Sportingbet falls 8.9 percent after the company posts a first-half loss hurt by a drop in sports betting at its European segment, but says its third-quarter had started well.

Lavendon Group rises as much as 3.5 percent after the British rental-equipment firm raises its full-year dividend 75 percent on the back of a surge in profits.

