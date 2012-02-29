Shares in Weir Group shed 2 percent, the second-biggest FTSE 100 faller, as the British engineer's full-year results beat forecasts with a 34 percent surge in profit but Panmure Gordon points out that a weaker margin picture could mean there will be little change to 2012 estimates.

"The numbers are ahead but there are niggles associated with lower margins and higher interest costs which serve to eliminate upward EPS revisions for 2012," Panmure says in a note, maintaining a "buy" rating and 2,550 pence price target on Weir.

The broker points out that Weir achieved its above-forecast profit numbers through higher revenues rather than higher margins, with its second-half 2011 Minerals division margin slipping to 16.9 percent from 18.3 percent, and its Oil & Gas margin falling to 22.9 percent from 24.3 percent.

RBC Capital, meanwhile, says that while Weir's second-half 2011 EBIT/EPS is approximately 5-7 percent ahead of consensus, and the company's outlook is positive, there is some uncertainty regarding the second-half at its Oil & Gas unit.

"Weir refers to Upstream original equipment orders slowing (no surprise) but aftermarket order growth only partly offsetting (some surprise to us, suggests attrition rates may be declining)," RBC says in a note.

RBC maintains its "Top Pick" rating on Weir, highlighting its inexpensive structural growth story, but points out that technical factors may cause volatility for the stock in the near term associated with the current high stock-on-loan levels.

Shares in Weir have gained 13 percent in the last month, and are up around 60 percent since the start of October last year.

