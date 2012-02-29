European stocks' rally sparked in December by the European Central Bank's first ultra-cheap funding operation has propelled share valuations to levels not seen in nearly 10 months.

The Euro STOXX 50 trades at 9.6 times its 12-month forward earnings, a level not seen since mid-May 2011, albeit still well below its 10-year average of 11.7, according to Thomson Reuters Datastream.

Despite the recovery in valuation levels, euro zone stocks remain cheaper than U.S. and emerging market equities.

Wall Street's S&P 500 currently trades at 12.7 times forward earnings, while the MSCI emerging equities index trades at 10.3 times forward earnings.

"The change in monetary policy by the ECB and its two funding operations have taken away the tail risk," says Joost van Leenders, strategist at BNP Paribas Investment Partners, which has 492 billion euros ($662 billion) in assets under management.

