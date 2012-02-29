Shares in Standard Chartered add 2.3 percent, outperforming a 0.1 percent gain by the FTSE 100 index, as the Asian-focused bank notches up a ninth consecutive year of record earnings in 2011 on the back of strong economic growth in Asia.

"Solid set of results, with double digit income better than expected and underlying cost growth of 8 percent encouraging. Given the mixed performance at HSBC especially with regard to costs, we expect Standard Chartered to outperform following these results," Espirito Santo Investment Bank says in a note.

The broker repeats its "buy" rating and 1,950 pence fair value on the stock.

Shore Capital says, in its view, StanChart delivered a strong set of results, with double-digit growth in total income, pre-tax profit and dividend

"Notwithstanding a number of near-term headwinds, we continue to view Standard Chartered as the best positioned of the quoted UK banks both in terms of long-term growth prospects and balance sheet strength, thus making it our preferred play in the sector," the broker says in a note

However, with the shares already trading at 1.9 times December 2011 TNAV (tangible net asset value), Shore Capital retains its "hold" stance on StanChart.

Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, said: "Standard has delivered another thoroughbred performance, closing the UK banking season in some style."

