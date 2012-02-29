Shares in International Personal Finance (IPF) jump 8.7 percent, topping the FTSE 250 leaderboard, having risen steadily over the course of the trading session, after the emerging markets lender reports record profits for 2011.

Numis Securities increases its EPS forecasts for IPF to 25.1 pence from 23.3 pence for this year and to 30.80 pence from 29.70 pence for next year.

"On a constant currency basis, we expect further growth this year," Numis says in a research note, keeping a "buy" rating on the stock.

To see IPF's statement please click on

