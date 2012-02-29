The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.3 percent by midday, outperforming weaker showings by both the blue chips and the mid caps, down 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent respectively.

Ruspetro jumps 12.5 percent as Renaissance Capital starts coverage of the Russian-focused oil producer with a "buy" rating and price target of 750 pence following the firm's recent London float after an IPO priced at 134 pence a share on Jan 19.

"We expect a number of catalysts to de-risk RusPetro's field development and improve liquidity. Specifically, we highlight the FTSE 250 Index re-weight on 7 March, monthly operational updates starting in April, a D&M reserves update in 2Q12, the pipeline completion in 2Q12 and debt restructuring with Sberbank," Renaissance says in a note.

British online gaming firm Sportingbet sheds 5.4 percent after the company posts a first-half loss hurt by a drop in sports betting at its European segment, but says its third-quarter had started well.

