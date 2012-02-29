European shares extend gains as stocks on Wall Street gain in early trade on better-than-expected U.S. growth data and after the European Central Bank provided cheap funding for banks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares is up 0.6 percent at 1,082.07 points after falling to a low of 1,076.86 earlier in the session. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones industrial indexes are up 0.2 percent.

In Europe, banks are the top gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600 banking index rising 1.6 percent.

