Despite the tie-up discussions with GM, shares in French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen remain in the crosshairs of short sellers, according to London-based Data Explorers.

About 8.9 percent of the company's outstanding shares are on loan, making it the third most shorted stock on France's benchmark index CAC 40, after Alcatel Lucent and Publicis.

This compares with an average short interest of 3.2 percent for the CAC 40.

The stock is slightly down in choppy afternoon trade after gaining as much as 4.6 percent after sources said a deal would be announced after the European market close. It has plummeted about 52 percent since mid-July, while the STOXX auto sector is down 12 percent over the same period.

For more on PSA Peugeot Citroen, click on:

Reuters Messaging: blaise.robinson.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net