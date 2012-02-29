The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.3 percent, significantly outperforming the wider market, with the blue chips down 1.0 percent and the midcaps 0.7 percent weaker.

Ruspetro jumps 12 percent as Renaissance Capital starts coverage on the Russian-focused oil producer with a "buy" rating and price target of 750 pence following the firm's recent London float, with an IPO priced at 134 pence a share on Jan 19.

Online gaming firm Sportingbet falls 9.5 percent after the company posts a first-half loss hurt by a drop in sports betting at its European segment, but says its third-quarter had started well.

