The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.3 percent in early deals, in tandem with a 0.3 percent rise on the FTSE 100, while the FTSE 250 is up 0.5 percent.

British outsourcing firm Xchanging climbs 12.5 percent after the firm reports an expected 23 percent fall in profit in 2011, a transitional year for the company during which it overhauled operations, and says changes made to the business would pay off in 2012.

Peel Hunt raises its recommendation on the firm to "hold" from "sell" following the results.

Croma Group falls 11.1 percent as it makes a reverse takeover CSS Total Security Limited, CSS Locksmiths Limited and Alarm Bell Company Limited, a security services provider based in Southampton.

The Group also completes a placing to raise 5 million pounds in part to help fund the acquisition and reports interim results.

