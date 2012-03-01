MILAN - Shares in A2A are down almost 5 percent to touch one-month lows after Swiss utility Alpiq sells a 5 percent stake in the Italian regional utility.

"The shares are down because of the overhang effect from the placement under way," a trader says.

Alpiq is selling its 5 percent stake in A2A through an accelerated book building process to raise cash, a source said on Thursday.

Traders say UBS is seeking to place the stake at a price of around 0.718 euros. But a Milan fund manager says the broker is having trouble placing the stake with clients at that price.

"There's a bit of confusion on the market and we're waiting for resolution," he says.

