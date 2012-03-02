Shares in IMI add 1.6 percent, outperforming a 0.1 percent easier FTSE 100 index, as the engineer reports better-than-expected full-year 2011 profits, says it was on track for further progress in 2012, with Peel Hunt expecting increases in 2012 estimates of around 5 percent.

IMI, which makes power-generation equipment and valves for drink dispensers, says its 2011 adjusted pretax profit rose 19 percent to 363.4 million pounds, above consensus estimates of 344 million pounds.

Peel Hunt cals the numbers "a strong set of results", and the broker expects upgrades for 2012 pretax profit forecasts towards 380 million pounds versus current consensus of 356 million pounds

Peel Hunt repeats its "buy" rating and 1,100 pence target price on IMI.

Panmure Gordon, however, says that on an adjusted basis IMI's numbers are in line its with expectations.

"There was some slippage in H2 2011 and the overall performance is less eye-catching than for the rest of the sector. We expect to revise estimate after the investor meeting," Panmure says in a note, also maintaining its "buy" rating and 1,020 pence target price on IMI.

But N+1 Brewin Dolphin downgrades its rating for IMI, to "hold" from "buy" in the wake of the results, with an unchanged 1,004 pence price target, citing valuation grounds after a strong run in the shares, up 28 percent since the broker moved to a "buy" in August.

"We expect the Group to remain robust despite challenging conditions," the broker says in a note.

