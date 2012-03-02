The FTSE Small Cap index gains 0.1 percent in early deals, outperforming 0.1 percent declines by both the FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes.

Alecto Minerals adds 14.2 percent after the firm issues a bullish update on its Ethipian projects, and says it has completed the acquisition of Nubian Gold Exploration and made the first payment in respect of the acquisition of Rift Valley Resources, both located in Ethiopia.

Cove Energy falls 9.3 percent after saying it was seeking clarity from Mozambique on possible tax charges after the country's minerals minister said that the government wanted to introduce a levy on the sale of the company.

Cove, which put itself up for sale in January, has seen Royal Dutch Shell make an $1.6 billion offer, which was immediately trumped by Thai state-controlled oil and gas group PTT with a bid worth $1.8 billion.

