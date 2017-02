Shares in Belgacom fall 4.5 percent, the steepest faller on the STOXX 600 Index, Belgium's dominant telecom operator says its profit decline would accelerate in 2012.

"I think it's especially the outlook that is weighing on the shares today," says analyst Nico Melsens at KBC Securities, who has a "buy" recommendation on the shares.

For more on Belgacom's 2011 results, please click Reuters messaging rm://robertjan.bartunek.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net