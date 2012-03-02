Shares in electricity generator International Power climb 2.9 percent to top Britain's FTSE 100 index, boosted by reheated talk that France's GDF Suez is set to table an offer for the 30 percent of the company it does not already own.

According to the Daily Mail's market report, rumour has it that GDF Suez is readying a 450 pence-a-share cash bid. International Power declines to comment, while GDF Suez is unavailable for comment.

"We believe speculation will mount on a GDF Suez buyout. We further believe any takeout would need a 20-30 percent premium to the current share price. We like International Power on fundamentals alone, but this would be the icing on the cake," Espirito Santo says in a note.

The bank points out that when GDF Suez bought 70 percent of International Power, it agreed to an 18-month lockup, and while this expires on Aug 4, close inspection of the merger prospectus reveals that GDF Suez could in fact buy out the remaining 30 percent earlier.

"The sooner they go for a buyout, the more they surprise the market, the less chance of the stock rallying beforehand," the bank says, lifting its fair value for International Power by 11 percent to 415 pence.

Also lifting sentiment, GDF Suez and International Power on Friday sign up for two Indonesian geothermal projects.

Trading volume in International Power is robust, swelling one and a half times its 90-day daily average, making it the most heavily traded stock on the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares.

In a further boost to the shares, Goldman Sachs upgrades its rating on the utilities sector to "overweight" from "neutral".

Shares in GDF Suez slip 0.3 percent.

