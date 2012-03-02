The FTSE Small Cap index is flat at midday, just outperforming modest falls by the blue chips and the mid caps, both down 0.1 percent.

International Ferro Metals drops 7.5 percent as the ferrochrome producer agrees to shut two of its furnaces to help South African utility Eskom manage tight electricity supply.

International Ferro did not say how much Eskom was paying as compensation but said it was a "net financial benefit to the company."

Alecto Minerals adds 14 percent after the firm issues a bullish update on its Ethiopian projects, and says it has completed the acquisition of Nubian Gold Exploration and made the first payment in respect of the acquisition of Rift Valley Resources, both located in Ethiopia.

