Shares in Kazakhmys drop 3.5 percent, the top FTSE 100 faller, with the index itself down 0.1 percent, extending the previous session's post-results decline as both Numis Securities and Societe Generale downgrade their ratings for the mining group.

Numis cuts its recommendation for Kazakhmys to "reduce" from "hold" and reduces its target price to 950 pence from 1,100 pence citing the firm's lower outlook.

The broker says Kazakhmys' full-year 2011 results were a positive beat for it, but the 2012 and medium term outlook is lower than Numis had previously forecast, and costs remain under pressure.

Numis also notes that the stock is currently trading at 16 times 2012 Price/Earnings, at the top of the mining pack.

Meanwhile, SocGen downgrades its rating for Kazakhmys to "hold" from "buy" and lowers its target price to 1,000 pence from 1,150 pence.

The broker also reduces its earnings forecasts for Kazakhmys after the company guided that its estimated copper grades in 2012 will be around 10 percent below 2011 levels and gross cash cost per pound of copper will increase by 20-25 percent.

"As we expect consensus forecasts for Kazakhmys to decline significantly over the coming days as revised guidance is baked in, and as our new target price based on the revised guidance offers less than 10 percent upside, we are downgrading Kazakhmys from Buy to Hold," SocGen says in a note.

Trading volume in Kazakhmys is robust, at 99 percent of its 90-day daily average, making it the third most heavily traded stock on the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares.

